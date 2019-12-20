PM’s Pareeksha Pe Charcha rescheduled on January 20

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction programme “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020” with a cross section of students and teachers from India and abroad to beat exam stress has been rescheduled to January 20 on account of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Lohri, Onam and other festivals across the country. The programme was earlier scheduled for January 16, 2020.

The HRD Ministry claimed in a statement that “A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run”.

The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov has launched a ‘short essay’ competition for students of classes 9 to 12 for the third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students “Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020”.

The First edition of the Interaction Programme with school and college students was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on February 16, 2018 and the second edition in January 2019.

The third edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school students was proposed to be held on January 16. “However keeping in view the school holidays in southern States on account of Pongal/Makar Sakranti, it has been decided to hold it on January 20”, the ministry said.

