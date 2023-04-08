INDIA

PM’s repeated visits show how weak BJP is in K’taka: Congress

NewsWire
0
0

The Congress claimed on Saturday that the repeated visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the southern state only show how weak the BJP is in Karnataka, which goes to the polls on May 10.

Speaking to mediapersons, Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar said that the people of the state have taken a decision to overthrow the BJP government, which is known to the saffron party leaders and that is why the central leaders of the BJP are repeatedly visiting the state.

“Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of the country, and he can come down to the state as many times as he wishes. But he is repeatedly visiting Karnataka now for campaigning, which shows how weak the BJP is in the state,” Shivakumar said.

“By making all these attempts, the BJP leaders seem to have already conceded defeat. The voters of the state are intelligent and they are going to change the government, no matter who visits the state,” he added.

The Congress leader also claimed that since they are not able to draw the masses, the BJP leaders are roping in film actors.

“There is a conspiracy to use the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the Congress candidates. The police are also acting as BJP’s agents. I have asked to prepare a list of such officers. They can do this for only 40 days,” Shivakumar said.

20230408-175605

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bangladeshi woman gives birth in Assam jail

    Over 1.14L Covid cases in India, lowest spike in 59 days

    After two years, Lucknow churches ready for Christmas celebrations

    Mild tremors felt in 2 Karnataka districts, people worried