INDIA

PM’s visit to US ‘pathbreaking’, says foreign secretary

NewsWire
0
0

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra has described Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US as “pathbreaking”.

He said that technological cooperation was among the key points of discussion between India and US, describing it as one of the most substantive outcomes of the Prime Minister’s “pathbreaking” state visit to the US.

“Technology, in particular advanced technology, across all domains ranging from defence to space and energy is one of the most important substantive outcomes,” he told reporters during a media briefing on Thursday evening (US time).

He elaborated that technological cooperation across the ecosystem was discussed prominently during bilateral discussions between Modi and US president Joe Biden.

“This included technology transfer, services and working together in research among other domains,” the foreign secretary elaborated.

Kwatra said that sentiment of exceptional warmth and hospitality ran through the Prime Minister’s visit, which was extended to him by the US president and first lady Jill Biden.

Meanwhile, the foreign secretary further elaborated that the visit has been “extremely rich in form and equally, if not more, rich in substance,” he said, describing the trip as “path-breaking.”

India and the US also launched public-private joint task forces, one on the development and deployment of open radio access networks (RAN), a new approach to build mobile networks that are needed to connect smartphones and devices to the internet and other users and one on advanced telecom research and development.

India’s Bharat 6G and the US Next G Alliance will co-lead this public-private research.

To support the US-India Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET), the US-India Commercial Dialogue will launch a new “Innovation Handshake” to connect each country’s start-up ecosystems, Kwatra elaborated.

He further informed that both India and the US have agreed that the latter will initiate the formalities to open two new consulates in India – one each in Ahmedabad and Bengaluru.

20230623-125001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shantanu Maheshwari to play a dentist in ‘Tooth Pari: When Love...

    Srinagar court again adjourns hearing in Satish Tikoo murder case

    Arjun Kapoor’s statement over boycott trend irks MP’s Home Minister

    Include photos of Ganesha, Lakshmi on currency notes: Kejriwal to Centre