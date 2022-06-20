The International Day of Yoga event on Tuesday morning at Mysuru – where Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself would be leading a large contingent of yoga practitioners – is likely to be rain free, the IMD forecast said on Monday.

“Few spells of rain/thundershowers” towards “evening /night” is what the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast for Mysuru said.

As on June 15, Mysuru was among the nine districts that had received excess rainfall this monsoon season (June 1 to 15), as per IMD records.

The Ayush Ministry and the Karnataka government are geared up to celebrate the main event of 8th edition of the International Day of Yoga 2022 at Mysuru Palace, Mysuru.

The theme this year International is ‘Yoga for Humanity’. It is expected that over 15,000 participants will do yoga along with the Prime Minister at Mysuru.

