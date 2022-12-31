INDIA

PNB case: Diamantaire Nirav Modi’s Pune flats to be auctioned in Feb 2023

NewsWire
0
0

Multi-billionaire scamster diamantaire Nirav D. Modi may become poorer by Rs 18 crore in the New Year.

The Debt Recovery Tribunal-I (DRT-I), Mumbai, Recovery Officer Ashu Kumar has ordered the auction of two prime properties belonging to Modi and others in one of the cases filed by Punjab National Bank (PNB), to recover a part of its dues.

The e-auction of these properties is considered a year-ender attempt to recover a part of the PNB’s staggering due of over Rs 11,653 crore, calculated till early 2023.

The properties are two adjoining flats on the F1 building, 16th floor of the YOOPUNE housing scheme at Hadapsar, Pune, measuring 398 sq. metres and 396 sq. metres.

The PNB has set a reserve price of Rs 8.99 crore and Rs 8.93 crore, respectively, for these two flats, which shall go under the hammer on February 3, 2023.

The DRT-I had issued an auction notice on December 28 to Stellar Diamonds, Solar Exports, Diamond R US, ANM Enterprises Pvt. Ltd, NDM Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.

Besides these companies, their promoters, owners, directors like Nirav D. Modi, Ami Nirav Modi, Rohin N. Modi, Ananya N. Modi, Apasha N. Modi, Purvi Mayank Mehta, Deepak K. Modi, Neeshal D. Modi and Nehal D. Modi, have been issued notices as certified debtors owing a whopping Rs. 7,029-crore to the PNB.

The e-auction may help the PNB and around 15 other banks recover a miniscule portion of their massive amounts for the past five years since the country’s mega-banking scam was admitted by these banks in February 2018, a month after Nirav, his wife Ami and others fled India.

After the PNB’s complaint on the scam estimated at over Rs 14,000-crore, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the first offences in January 2018 and others like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department (ITD) also entered the picture.

They were targeting the two prime accused — Nirav D. Modi and his maternal uncle Mehul C. Choksi — both having flown the coop, well before the scam erupted and shook the roots of India’s banking sector.

Later, it came to light that Modi was holed up in London and Choksi had cosily settled as a citizen of Antigua & Barbuda Isles in the West Indies, both awaiting their extradition to India — expectedly, soon.

On the upcoming e-auction, the PNB said it is not aware if these two properties have any liabilities, encumbrances, dues, or any claims made on them and shall be on an ‘As is where is basis’ and ‘As is what is basis’.

In the past, the ED-ITD have managed to auction off certain movable and immovable assets — certain properties, expensive paintings, artefacts, high-end vehicles, etc — to recover small parts of the banks’ dues.

(Quaid Najmi can be contacted at: q.najmi@ians.in)

20221231-133804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Recently-retired England white-ball skipper Morgan to play in Legends League Cricket

    ‘Shooting stone’ kills tourist on Jammu-Srinagar highway

    ‘Pagdi Sambhal Diwas’ celebrated at Delhi borders (Ld)

    Record spike takes Maha’s Covid tally past 29L-mark