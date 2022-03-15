BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

PNB declares Rs 2,060 cr fraud at IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power

By NewsWire
0
23

The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has reported a borrowal fraud of Rs 2060.14 crore in the NPA account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power at the Extra Large Corporate Branch in Delhi zonal office.

“A fraud of Rs 2060.14 crore is being reported by the bank to the RBI in the accounts of the company. The bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 824.06 crore, as per prescribed prudential norms,” PNB said in a disclosure.

IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power is a special purpose vehicle set up by Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd (IL&FS) under its energy platform for implementation of thermal power projects at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, the Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB) had said on February 15 that it had declared IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power as bad asset with dues of over Rs 148 crore, and reported it to the Reserve Bank of India.

As per the bank’s policy on determination and disclosures on material events, PSB said it has declared this non-performing account (NPA) as a fraud account.

“It is informed that an NPA account, viz IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement,” the lender had said in a regulatory filing.

20220315-215603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of the South Asian's in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.