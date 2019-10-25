PNG secure maiden qualification to T20 World Cup

New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Papua New Guinea (PNG) qualified for the 2020 World T20 after completing a sensational comeback win over Kenya in their World T20 qualifiers. This will be the first time that they will be playing in the men’s T20 World Cup.

PNG recovered from 19/6 to win by 45 runs and with the Netherlands failing to chase down a total of 130 in 12.3 overs in their match against Scotland, PNG finished top of their group and thus booked a trip to Australia for the marquee tournament that will be held from October 18 to November 15 next year.

PNG’s fortunes were dependent on the match between the Netherlands and Scotland with the former topping the group had they won the match. But the Dutch could not chase down the total of 130 off 12.3 overs, thus trailed PNG on net run rate.

Earlier, Ireland had on Saturday sealed their spot in the World T20 with an eight-wicket win over Nigeria. Their status was also dependent upon the result of the match between Oman and Jersey. A victory for Oman would have meant the end of Ireland’s hopes but Jersey beat them by 14 runs.

