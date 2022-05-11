INDIA

Poaching precaution: Bengal Forest staff can’t post jungle pics on social media

West Bengal Forest Department has taken an initiative to prevent its employees from unknowingly becoming guides for the poachers and wildlife smugglers by giving them a clear idea of the forest territories concerned.

The state Directorate of Forest has barred all department officers and staff from posting any photograph or video or information related to their official work on any social media without permission of the screening committee set up for the purpose.

An order has been issued by West Bengal’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Dr J.T. Mathew, where he clearly said no officer or staff of the Forest Directorate should post or share pictures or videos or any information related to office work in any social media platform without prior approval of the screening committee set by his office.

A top official from the state Forest Department told IANS, by posting work- related pictures or videos in the social media, the departmental officers, especially those posted in the reserve forests as well as near the core and buffer areas, can unknowingly become the guides for the poachers and wildlife smugglers.

“The poachers or tree smugglers always try to collect information about the presence and movements of animals in the forest or about the points where the forest guards are located. These work-related pictures or videos or any information posted by the Forest Department staff or officers in the social media can act as crucial clues for these illegal traders in getting such information.

“Previously, those who are regular in making such posts have been cautioned verbally and unofficially. However, while some refrained, some continued with the practice. Hence an official order has been passed barring them from making such posts in the social media without approval from the screening committee,” said the official.

It is learnt that recently after species like kangaroos, wallabies and chimpanzees from West Bengal, the state Forest Department has become extra-alert.

