INDIA

POCSO case accused escapes from hospital in Kolkata

NewsWire
0
0

An undertrial accused, who was underging treatment at a prime state-run hospital in the city, escaped from the medical facility in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Kolkata Police sources said that the absconding accused Suryakanta Mondal was an undertrial accused serving his judicial custody at Baruipur Correctional Home in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Mondal was arrested following a case registered against him under under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Patharpratima Police Station in the same district.

City police sources said, he was brought to the state-run medical SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata for treatment and was admitted at the Curzon Ward of the said hospital. However, on early Wednesday morning, he escaped from the ward.

The police started a thorough investigation in the matter. Cops suspect that he escaped from the window of the toilet and climbed through the drain-pipe. The cops are examining the footage of the CCTVs installed at the ward.

Meanwhile, the city police have alerted all the district police headquarters and circulated the photographs of the accused. The Patharpratima Police Station, under which jurisdiction the residence of absconding accused falls, has specially been alerted. The city police has also registered an FIR at the local Bhawanipur Police Station.

20230510-115804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Durand Cup 2022: Mumbai City FC reach final with 1-0 win...

    9 virtual Valentine’s Day ideas for long distance relationships

    Oversight or election driven hindsight: Priyanka to Sitharaman

    Ajay Devgn posts video seeking blessings from Ganpati on Ganesh Chaturthi