An undertrial accused, who was underging treatment at a prime state-run hospital in the city, escaped from the medical facility in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Kolkata Police sources said that the absconding accused Suryakanta Mondal was an undertrial accused serving his judicial custody at Baruipur Correctional Home in South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

Mondal was arrested following a case registered against him under under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at Patharpratima Police Station in the same district.

City police sources said, he was brought to the state-run medical SSKM Medical College & Hospital in South Kolkata for treatment and was admitted at the Curzon Ward of the said hospital. However, on early Wednesday morning, he escaped from the ward.

The police started a thorough investigation in the matter. Cops suspect that he escaped from the window of the toilet and climbed through the drain-pipe. The cops are examining the footage of the CCTVs installed at the ward.

Meanwhile, the city police have alerted all the district police headquarters and circulated the photographs of the accused. The Patharpratima Police Station, under which jurisdiction the residence of absconding accused falls, has specially been alerted. The city police has also registered an FIR at the local Bhawanipur Police Station.

20230510-115804