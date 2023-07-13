INDIA

POCSO case against K’taka teacher over heavy homework, torturing students

A POCSO case has been lodged against a teacher for allegedly loading students with homework and torturing them in the classroom in district of the state, police said on Thursday.

According to Chikkanayakanahalli police, H.S. Ravi, the Mathematics teacher attached to Godekere Government school, used to give heavy homework to the students. If they failed to complete the work, he tortured them in the class.

Unable to take the punishments and torture, the students complained about the teacher to their parents. They also refused to go to the school fearing punishment and ill-treatment by him.

The parents in turn approached the Chikkanayakanahalli police which lodged a case against the accused under the provision of POCSO Act.

An investigation is underway.

Further details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

