INDIALIFESTYLE

Poet Munawwar Rana critically ill

NewsWire
0
0

Acclaimed poet Munawwar Rana has been admitted to a hospital in Lucknow and is on ventilator support.

Munawwar Rana, 70, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital here after his health deteriorated following a surgery to remove gallbladder stones, said his daughter Sumaiya Rana.

The poet was also suffering from throat cancer and undergoing dialysis.

Sumaiya Rana said her father had undergone a gall bladder operation at the hospital last Tuesday.

When he was brought to the hospital for dialysis, it was found that his gallbladder was damaged due to stones. He was operated upon but since then his health has been deteriorating, she said.

Rana, a prominent name in ‘mushaira’ circles, is one of India’s most popular and admired poets who writes both in Hindi and Urdu.

One of his most famous poems is ‘Maa’ in which he used the genre of ‘ghazal’ to extol the virtues of a mother.

20230526-044202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UP on alert mode as Covid cases rise

    Kheda coop leader, district president and former MLA join Gujarat BJP

    Sidhu lodged in Patiala jail in 1988 road rage case

    At 1,587, India logs least daily Covid deaths in 60 days