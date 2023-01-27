INDIALIFESTYLE

Poetry explores and expresses diversity of our linguistic heritage: J&K L-G

NewsWire
0
0

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, said on Friday that poetry explores and expresses our linguistic heritage.

Sinha was addressing the ‘Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan’ at the University of Jammu on Friday, which was organised by the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to celebrate the 74th Republic Day.

“Literary heritage and creative expression of India are unique and rich. Poetry explores and expresses diversity of our linguistic heritage. It brings us close to the roots of our culture and tradition. It has immense power to stir the inner consciousness. Our country has been blessed with outstanding poets and they are integral part of our history and culture, and continue to inspire the society,” the L-G said.

Sinha observed that poets through their creation and experience give continuity to our ever-evolving culture.

“I consider poetry to be a bridge between the visible and the invisible. In our journey, we come across many creative expressions and among those, poetry has a different time and space,” he said.

The L-G also remembered the invaluable contributions of Rabindranath Tagore, Ramdhari Singh Dinkar, Padma Sachdev, Kalhan, Lal Ded, Bhawanidas Kachru, Habba Khatoon, Nund Rishi, Master Zinda Kaul, Dinanath Nadim, Dattu, Gangaram, Pandit Hardutt, Rahman Rahi and Laxman Bhatt towards strengthening the foundation of a rich, intense and diverse civilisation.

“In our ancient culture and tradition, it is said that only poets can reach closest to sages and philosophers. It is the poet who can fill new colours in the consciousness of people.

“Poetry is not just arrangement of letters and sentences. Poetry is more than words. With a bag full of alphabets, we can write very good prose and an article. But whenever something has to be said beyond words, poetry is born,” Sinha said.

Highlighting the efforts being made to restore the cultural glory of J&K, the L-G reiterated the government’s commitment to ensure that the people of Jammu and Kashmir benefit from the artistic wealth and knowledge economy to build a prosperous and peaceful society.

“J&K’s official language status to Dogri, Kashmiri and Hindi is a significant step towards the renaissance of art, culture and language,” Sinha said.

The L-G also said that endeavours like ‘Akhil Bhartiya Kavi Sammelan’ as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ will strengthen the spirit of patriotism and essence of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

20230127-224602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Govt’s ‘last’ notice to Twitter, warns of penal action

    Anil Kapoor talks all things food! (Exclusive)

    Two female liquor smugglers nabbed in Patna

    Covid epicentre shifted to GT Road districts: Haryana CM