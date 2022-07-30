To commemorate the victory of the Indian Armed Forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the Gunners in Operation Vijay, Point 5140 at Drass in the Kargil sector has been christened as “Gun Hill”.

The Indian artillery was able to focus lethal fire on the enemy and their strongpoints like point 5140 which was key to the success of the army’s operation in evicting the intruders.

On behalf of the Regiment of Artillery, a wreath was laid by Lieutenant General TK Chawla, Director General of Artillery, at the Kargil War Memorial, Dras, alongwith veteran Gunners who had participated in the operation.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding, Fire & Fury Corps, also laid a wreath on the occasion.

The ceremony was conducted in the presence of veterans from all artillery regiments, which got the honour title “KARGIL” in Operation Vijay.

Serving officers of the gunner fraternity were also present on the occasion.

