PokerBaazi has been listed among the top ten online Poker sites globally for the first time as per Poker Scout. The accomplishment came at a time when PokerBaazi is hosting the 2023 edition of National Poker Series India(NPS), the country’s most coveted poker tournament series.

Expressing his excitement, Navkiran Singh, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Baazi Games, said, “It is a proud moment in Indian poker history. This recognition reflects our vision and commitment of building a comprehensive ecosystem for Poker in India which will take this skill sport to the Indian households. We feel strongly that the golden era of Poker in the country has just begun and are proud to be leading this journey with PokerBaazi.”

As per a recent report by Lumikai, India’s gaming market already stands at USD 2.6 in FY22 and is projected to reach USD 8.6 Billion in FY27. Real Money Gaming (RMG) revenues currently constitute 57 per cent of the market size. India crossed the mark of half a billion gamers in FY22 up from 450 Mn in 2021.

20230311-111404