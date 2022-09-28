INDIASPORTS

PokerBaazi launches GOAT, daily qualifiers from Oct 1

PokerBaazi has announced the launch of poker tournament which will be called The Greatest of All Tournaments (GOAT). The tournament comes with a massive prize money of Rs 7 Crore and is going to be India’s largest ever single poker tournament.

The satellite tournaments (daily qualifiers) are scheduled to commence from October 1, with the main tournament starting from October 30.

Speaking about the milestone, Navkiran Singh, Founder and CEO, Baazi Games said, “With India marching ahead in building its technology arsenal and fast progressing in its infrastructure, especially with the rollout of 5G, we foresee an immense growth in product-led startups in our country. Poker for sure is a sunrise segment within the larger gaming ecosystem.”

He added, “It gives me immense pride that we as a team have built this solid product in these eight years and now, as Poker is taking shape as a sports category in India, we need events that people will look forward to playing. I am sure that India will see many Poker GOATs in the time to come and hence our new tournament is aptly coined. I am certain that the Poker industry will grow exponentially in the next 5 years. This celebration stands for the milestones we have achieved as an industry and the users who made this possible.”

