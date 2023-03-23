SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

Poland defender Bereszynski to miss Euro 2024 qualifier against Czech Republic

NewsWire
0
0

Napoli and Poland defender Bartosz Bereszynski will miss Friday’s UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in Prague against the Czech Republic due to an injury suffered in Monday’s training, Poland’s team manager Jakub Kwiatkowski confirmed on Thursday.

The first match of the qualifying campaign will be the debut of the new Poland coach, Portuguese Fernando Santos, who replaced Czeslaw Michniewicz in charge. The 68-year-old has a difficult start in Poland as some players are injured, reports news agency Xinhua.

“He left the pitch and went for examinations. These showed a ligament strain in the knee. It could have ended much more seriously, but it’s still bad luck. Bereszynski will be ruled out for two weeks,” Kwiatkowski explained.

Santos sent an emergency call to Panathinaikos defender Tymoteusz Puchacz, who has already joined the team.

20230323-231804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Nepal’s late charge denies Blue Tigresses the victory

    Galtier to leave Lille after leading club to shock Ligue 1...

    World Cup: Spain decimates Costa Rica 7-0

    Bengaluru FC sign Fijian striker Roy Krishna