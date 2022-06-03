WORLD

Poland not to get EU funds soon despite approval

Polish President Andrzej Duda welcomed the European Commission’s (EC) approval of the National Recovery Plan (KPO), but his country still has to wait for the funds.

Speaking at a press conference with visiting EC President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki near Warsaw, Duda said the approvement “has a breakthrough significance for Poland to be able to obtain EU funds in the future”, Xinhua news agency reported.

A dispute over the rule of law had led to the EC delaying its approval of the KPO, prompting the Polish government to adhere to a European Court demand that it liquidate a judicial disciplinary body.

Duda expressed satisfaction that his amendments to the Supreme Court law “have led to agreement both in the Polish parliament and in the European Union”.

The EC President officially confirmed the EU executive’s long-awaited approval of the KPO on Wednesday.

This will enable the conditional release of 23.9 billion euros ($25 billion) in grants and 11.5 billion euros in loans.

“The approval of this plan is linked to clear commitment by Poland on the independence of the judiciary,” von der Leyen said, noting it’s not the end of the road for the rule of law in Poland.

However, the Commission’s approval of the KPO must be confirmed by the other 26 EU member states within four weeks before the funds can be released.

“First payment will only be possible when the new law is in force” and all other conditions are met,” said von der Leyen.

