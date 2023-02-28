WORLD

Poland’s government signed a framework contract on Monday with the country’s arms producer Huta Stalowa Wola for the delivery of around 1,000 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) and some 400 accompanying vehicles to boost the country’s defence capabilities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said at the signing ceremony that the first four Borsuk (Polish for “badger”) IFVs will be delivered by the end of the year. They will gradually replace the Soviet-era BWP-1 IFVs, Xinhua news agency reported.

“I hope that the Polish armed forces will be equipped with new IFVs very soon,” Blaszczak said, adding, “The time of the IFVs that the Polish armed forces have been using so far are over, now it’s time for the Borsuk IFV era.”

Alongside the IFVs, the contract also covers reconnaissance, command, medevac, technical support and contamination detection vehicles.

Since 2022, Poland has already signed huge contracts for firearms and howitzers with domestic producers as well as with the US dealers for Abrams tanks and HIMARS rocket systems, and with South Korea for tanks, howitzers and light fighter jets.

In July last year, Blaszczak had said his country aimed to build the strongest ground forces among all the NATO members in Europe.

