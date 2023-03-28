WORLD

Poland to be top recipient of EU arms fund: PM

Poland will become the European Union’s (EU) biggest recipient of funding to compensate countries that have sent military equipment to Ukraine, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced.

“We’ll soon receive compensation of about 300 million euros ($323 million) and Poland will be the biggest recipient of the EU’s weapons fund,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Prime Minister as saying on Monday.

Poland has given Ukraine a significant number of its Soviet-era T-72 tanks as well as Krab self-propelled howitzers and ammunition.

Recently, Warsaw made a decision to hand four of its MiG-29 fighters to Kiev, becoming the first country to offer fighter jets to the war-torn nation.

    US to buy 500 mn Pfizer Covid vax doses to donate...