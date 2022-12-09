WORLD

Poland to see ‘weaker growth, but not recession’

NewsWire
0
0

Poland will not see a recession, though economic growth may fall to zero, said governor of the National Bank of Poland (NBP) Adam Glapinski.

“We forecast at least 0.7 per cent growth in gross domestic product, but there are many factors involved,” Glapinski was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

The central bank chief predicted that Poland’s consumer price index (CPI) will continue to rise in January and February 2023, but will start falling “consistently and fast” by the end of the first quarter.

Glapinski said all projections, including those from international institutions, show that by the end of next year inflation will fall to between 6 and 9 per cent.

On Wednesday, the NBP’s rate-setting body, the Monetary Policy Council (RPP), kept interest rates unchanged for the third month in a row.

This leaves the main interest rate at 6.75 per cent, far below November’s 17.4 per cent CPI figure.

The RPP said its decision was based on projections for lower inflation rates, a result of the restrictive policies of the world’s major central banks to help curb inflation and commodity prices across the globe.

20221209-141004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Flash floods in Afghanistan kill 14 people

    Biden calls Putin ‘war criminal’

    Imran initiates dialogue with Taliban for inclusive govt

    How Twitter users reacted to Elon Musk’s takeover