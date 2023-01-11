WORLD

Poland to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine

NewsWire
0
0

Poland has decided to send German-made Leopard tanks to Ukraine, the country’s President, Andrzej Duda, said.

On a visit to the city of Lviv in western Ukraine, Duda on Wednesday held talks with his Ukrainian and Lithuanian counterparts, Volodymyr Zelensky and Gitanas Nauseda, respectively, in the so-called Lublin Triangle format (a regional alliance of the three countries).

After the meeting, the Polish President told journalists that “A company of Leopard tanks will be handed over as part of building an international coalition,” he was quoted by the Polish Press Agency (PAP) as saying.

“The decision has already been made in Poland,” Duda said, adding that he expected more countries to soon join the effort, Xinhua news agency reported.

A company typically consists of 14 tanks. Any re-export of Leopard tanks requires approval by the government in Berlin.

20230112-031602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Xi extends condolences to Putin over coal mine accident

    Enterprise software vendor Twilio hacked in phishing attack

    COP15: Installation calls to secure nature-positive world by 2030

    Ukraine, Russia carry out largest prisoner exchange since war began