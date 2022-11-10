WORLD

Poland to spend over 3% of GDP on military upgrades in 2023: PM

Poland will spend 3-4 per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on military upgrades in 2023, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced.

While watching a military exercise on Wednesday, Morawiecki said that the country will spend between 100 billion and 130 billion zlotys ($21-27 billion) on the military upgrades, reports Xinhua news agency.

This amounts to the equivalent of 3-4 per cent of Poland’s GDP, he added.

Over 1,700 soldiers from the countries of the Visegrad Group, namely, Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia, as well as from the US and the United Kingdom, are taking part in “Puma 22”, the largest exercise this year carried out by the Visegrad Group troops.

Poland has signed contracts worth tens of billions of dollars to purchase arms from the United States and South Korea in recent years.

These include missile systems, fighter jets, main battle tanks, self-propelled howitzers and other military equipment.

