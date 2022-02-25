Poland’s Border Guard says 29,000 people cross Poland-Ukraine border

The Polish Border Guard has said 29,000 people entered Poland through its border with Ukraine.

The Polish Border Guard on Friday said 29,000 people had entered Poland on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

Poland is prepared for the “worst-case scenario” in light of the conflicts in Ukraine, and is ready to provide medical care to those who come to Poland, Wojciech Andrusiewicz, Spokesperson for the Health Ministry, told the Polish Press Agency on Thursday, after Russia launched “a special military operation” in Donbas.

Eight reception centres have been set up for displaced Ukrainians in Poland’s eastern Lubelskie province and the southeastern region of Podkarpackie that borders Ukraine, according to Polish Deputy Interior Minister Pawel Szefernaker.

Ukrainians arriving in Poland would be provided with “food, medical assistance and information,” he said.

Poland is also preparing a medical train to transport Ukrainians wounded in the conflicts, and has prepared 120 hospitals ready for receiving patients, Poland’s Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said in an interview with the Wirtualna Polska website.

The Health Minister added on Friday that his Ministry has introduced a plan to vaccinate Ukrainian nationals against Covid-19, adding that people crossing the Polish border from Ukraine will be exempt from the quarantine and a negative Covid-19 test requirement considering the situation in the country.

20220226-022405