Police appeal for witnesses after hit-and-run incident in Oakville

By CIEDITOR-SABRINA
The Halton police is appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was injured in a hit-and-run incident in Oakville early this morning.

Police received a call at around 4:35 am from a member of the public who came across a male lying on Towne Boulevard with obvious signs of trauma. The male victim was transported to hospital in serious condition.

Investigators believe he was struck by a vehicle and are appealing to the public for additional information.

Police are looking specifically for footage of the area of Towne Boulevard between Dundas Street West and River Glen Boulevard at approximately 4:15 am to 4:35 am on February 28.

Any witnesses or persons with dash cam or surveillance footage are asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 905-825-4747 ext. 5065.

