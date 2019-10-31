Police arrest 3 in Kashmir for threatening locals

Srinagar, Nov 6 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday have arrested three persons involved in threatening and intimidation of locals at Awantipora in Pulwama district, the police said.

Three persons were arrested and incriminating materials which include threat posters were recovered from their possession.

Initial investigation reveals that these individuals were involved in publishing and circulation of threat posters issued by proscribed terror outfits Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Ladhoo area of Khrew near Awantipora.

An FIR (No 58/2019) under relevant sections of law has been registered at Khrew police station.

Incriminating materials recovered from their possession have been taken into records for further investigation.

The police have resolved to act tough against such elements. Community members are requested to share details about such persons who are involved in threatening and intimidation of locals, the police said.

–IANS

zi/skp/