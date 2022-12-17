SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Police arrest 5 drug dealers in Afghanistan

The police have arrested five drug dealers in the Afghan capital of Kabul, reported the state-run Bakhtar news agency (BNA) on Saturday.

Kabul Police Spokesperson Khalid Zadran told BNA that officers of the Kabul Anti-Narcotics Police Department have arrested five people with drugs over the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the news agency, the alleged smugglers were attempting to take illicit drugs including the western-made tablet K out of Kabul, and they were identified and arrested on Friday.

Police also found a great quantity of cash, including local Afghani and foreign currencies, the state-run news agency quoted Zadran as saying.

Earlier on Thursday, police uncovered 24 kg of drugs and arrested one man in the western Nimroz province.

The Taliban-run Afghan caretaker government has vowed to fight poppy cultivation, illicit drugs, drug production and its trafficking until the country gets rid of the menace.

20221217-171202

