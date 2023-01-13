The investigation of the suspicious death of former Tamil Nadu MP, D. Masthan, took yet another turn following the arrest of his brother Ghouse Adambasha. Last month, the police had arrested Adambasha’s son-in-law Imran Basha and four others, for the murder of Masthan.

Imran Basha and four others had been arrested last month on charges of smothering Masthan to death in a moving car. The police had said that Imran murdered Masthan on December 22, as the latter was pestering the former for repayment of a Rs 15 lakh debt.

Imran Basha had initially informed the family that Masthan had been declared ‘brought dead’ by a private hospital after suffering a seizure and chest pains while travelling in the car with him.

However, police investigation into the death, revealed that Masthan had been murdered.

A police official stated Friday that “Imran Basha confessed that the murder was plotted and executed by Imran, his father-in-law and his associates because of a dispute over an ancestral property, apart from pestering them to repay a debt. Ghouse Adambasha was arrested and remanded on Thursday as he has also admitted to the crime.”

Masthan had represented the AIADMK in Rajya Sabha from 1995 to 2001. Later, he switched over to the DMK, where he was made secretary of the party’s minority wing. He was serving as vice chairman of the TN Minorities Commission.

20230113-192203