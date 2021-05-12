The Delhi Police have worked out six cases of inter-state cyber fraud relating to families of Covid-19 patients and arrested four people.

In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Central Delhi said that with the arrest of Ritik Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Farukhabad, three more persons –Yogesh Singh, Mohammad Arzoo and the alleged mastermind Ravish — all residents of Haryana’s Gurugram, were arrested.

He said that Karol Bagh police station has made a significant breakthrough in busting an organised Covid loot syndicate.

The DCP said that on May 3, a complaint was received from Kshitij Mehra, a resident of Karol Bagh.

In his complaint, Mehra stated that he called on a mobile number asking for oxygen cylinders for his friend.

“The accused introduced himself as Ritik and demanded a payment for the same. The complainant paid a total of Rs. 47,500 to Ritik through various online modes,” he said, adding that on the basis of that a case was registered.

He said that the police investigated the trail of money, fake accounts and sims used zeroed in on Ritik.

The DCP said that Ritik was arrested from Farrukhabad on May 7.

Following Ritik’s disclosure, the police arrested Yogesh Singh, Arzoo and the alleged mastermind namely Ravish on May 10.

He said that during the investigation, Ravish stated that he had undergone a training for cyber fraud in Jharkhand’s Jamtara where he learnt all the ways to dupe people. Further, they used to target innocent people and lure them to open different bank accounts in different banks by offering them a fixed salary per month.

“The mobile phone used to cheat innocent people and the credit and debit cards used to withdraw the amount from said account were recovered from their possession. Fourteen SIM cards have been recovered and seized and the ATM cards used have been recovered,” he said.

The police said that with the arrest of four accused, they have solved six cases registered at Karol Bagh, Uttam Nagar, Kotla Mubarakpur, Najafgarh, Kalkaji and Hauz Khas.

He said that police also recovered 4 smart mobile phones having two SIM cards used in cheating and 14 suspected SIMs, two normal Phones (T9 Dictionary), one laptop, one Activa Scooter, one Royal Enfield and one Yamaha R15 Motorcycle and multiple ATM cards and credit cards, along with 13 Aadhar and eight Pan cards.

–IANS

aks/ash