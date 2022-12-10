WORLD

A hostage-taker at a shopping centre in the eastern German city of Dresden was arrested, local media DPA reported.

The report quoted police as saying on Saturday that the hostage-taker was caught and injured, and the hostages, an employee and a child, were also rescued unharmed.

According to the report, a man allegedly killed his mother in Dresden and then took hostages in the shopping centre. The body of the woman was found in an apartment building by police in Dresden on Saturday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the killing was connected to the incident in the shopping centre. The woman’s 40-year-old son is the suspect.

The area around the shopping centre was cordoned off, and the public transport services of Dresden were also affected, the report said.

