Police arrest man for Rs 17 lakh robbery

New Delhi, July 7 (IANS) A robber who was involved in various robberies was arrested from north Delhi’s Samaypur Badli area, a police officer said on Sunday.

“A team of Crime Branch headed by ACP S.K. Gulia arrested the accused identified as Sanjay on Saturday night near Baba Park in Samaypur Badli following a tip-off. A stolen bike and 11 mobile phones were recovered from his possession,” Additional Commissioner of Police Rajiv Ranjan said.

“Sanjay along with his four accomplices was also involved in a Rs 17 lakh robbery in Samaypur Badli area on June 29. Four of his accomplices identified as Sukhram, Robin, Rahul and Lucky were later arrested for the crime, while Sanjay was on the run,” Ranjan said.

“They had robbed one Shamin Haider, an employee of a cash collection agency in Sanjay Gandhi Transport Nagar,” the officer said.

–IANS

