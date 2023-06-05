The police said on Monday that a 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly trying to dupe the Superintendent of Police of Cachar district in Assam by impersonating him.

The accused has been identified as Jubair Ahmed, a resident of Badarpur town in Cachar district.

The accused allegedly registered an online mobile payment service account under the name of Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Cachar and duped several people. But his luck ran out when unknowingly he called Mahatta and asked for money after introducing himself as Cachar SP.

“On Saturday night, Ahmed called Mahatta and introduced himself as Cachar SP,” the police said.

“When I answered the phone, the person on the other side identified himself as the SP of Cachar district,” Mahatta said.

“I knew it was a false call, but I kept talking to him,” the SP said.

As Mahatta kept talking to Ahmed, Cachar Police’s cyber squad began to track the origin of the call.

Police said that Ahmed was arrested on Sunday.

Mahatta said that the police came to know last month that SP Cachar had a Google Pay account that had been active for a few months.

“Ahmed used this same account to extort cash, usually from those who were waiting to get their passports verified. I had earlier issued instructions to close down this account,” Mahatta said.

As per the initial investigation, the police found that the accused had promised scores of people to make it hassle-free for them to obtain passports.

“People used to pay him Rs 5,000 for a passport. This was his standard fee,” Mahatta said.

