INDIA

Police arrest two agents over death of 4 of family in illegal migration to US

NewsWire
0
0

The Ahmedabad crime branch has arrested two travel agents, who were allegedly responsible for the death of four members of a family in illegal migration to the US. These four people including two minors had frozen to death while illegally crossing from Canada to America in January 2022.

Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Chaitanya Mandlik told the media on Monday, “On Saturday evening, the crime branch team arrested Bhavesh Patel from Palsana village in Gandhinagar district and Yogesh Patel from Ahmedabad city’s Vastrapur area.”

They were allegedly involved in illegally sending Jagdish Patel, Vaishali Patel and their children Vihangi and Dharmik to the US. They froze while crossing the Canada-US border near Emerson, on the Canadian side.

The officer said, “Bhavesh and Yogesh sent 11 persons from Kalol and Mehsana to Canada, from where they were asked to cross over to the US illegally. From Canada, two others Fenil Patel and Bittu Paji helped these two agents in an illegal migration racket.”

Allegedly, the agents had given these 11 persons instructions that “You have to walk in -35 degree temperature to avoid arrest by Canadian or US security agencies.” They were supposed to follow American gas station lights for directions.

20230116-212206

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Will field joint candidate to stop Modi govt from further damaging...

    TV series ‘Halo’ aims to set up a new fan base,...

    Delhi’s air quality improves marginally, inches closer to ‘poor’ category

    From Nalanda to Himalayas and beyond