Police arrest two, solve 25 chain snatching cases

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) With the arrest of two men, including one involved in more than 150 cases of chain snatching, from the Rohini area on September 13, the police on Wednesday claimed to have solved more than 25 cases of snatching and robberies across the city.

The accused have been identified as Mahesh Khatri (24) and Mohit Bhardwaj (23).

According to the police, at 11.15 a.m. on September 13, a patrolling party noticed two suspicious persons on a black motorcycle approaching a gym in the sector 8 of Rohini. On being intercepted, one of them fired upon the police party. But the police team escaped injury and succeeded in overpowering them.

One pistol, four live cartridges, 10 gold chains and one stolen bike were recovered from them, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra.

During interrogation, Khatri said he had snatched more than 150 chains in Delhi and the NCR region in the last few months. The goldsmith in Bawana to whom he would sell the chains is being traced.

Khatri, a ‘bad character’ of the Narela police station, had been involved in 29 criminal cases, including murder, sexual assault, robbery and snatching, the officer said.

Khatri paid Rs 10,000 to Bhardwaj a day, depending on the number and quality of gold chains snatched, the police said.

