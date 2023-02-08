INDIA

Police arrests Amity student who tried to run over traffic cop

The Noida Sector-126 police arrested a BA student of Amity University for trying to run over a traffic constable when the latter signalled him to stop his car.

The constable, Alok Tomar saved himself by jumping out of the car’s way but has suffered injuries.

According to sources, Tomar was getting the vehicles parked in an orderly way to smoothen traffic flow around Amity University, located in Sector-125 of Noida on Tuesday.

The student, identified as Kunal, fled from the spot after which Tomar informed the traffic police control room.

The accused was arrested later when the police put up barricades to nab him.

The police has registered a case against the student and seized the car.

The campaign to stop the university students from parking their vehicles on haphhazardly has been going on for days, to avoid traffic jams in the area.

