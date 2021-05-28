Hours after Delhi Police arrested a wrestler Rohit, involved in the May 4 Chhatrasal Stadium brawl that led to the death of Sagar Dhankar, the police said that it has arrested one more wrestler Vijender. According to Delhi Police Crime Branch sources, Rohit was arrested after his role in the murder of Dhankar came to the fore. And later in the day Vijender was also arrested after his role cropped up during the probe, the source said.

With two arrests on Friday, now there are nine people, including star wrestler and two time Olympian Sushil Kumar, in custody. The source said that the police had taken Sushil Kumar to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday to locate the places where he had taken shelter after he went into hiding following the brawl in the Delhi stadium.

Dhankar was allegedly thrashed by several people in Chhatrasal Stadium over a minor tiff. He later succumbed to his injuries. The source said that Sushil Kumar was questioned about the places where he stayed during his run and who all were the persons who helped him in getting shelter.

Sushil Kumar has reportedly shared several names during his questioning. The Olympian was quietly taken to Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday evening and returned to the national capital on Friday morning.

–IANS

aks/bg