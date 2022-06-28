Rajkot rural police was tipped off by the Anti Terrorist Squad that a rave party was going on in a closed industrial unit in the Matoda industrial estate area. A Paddhari police station team led by Sub Inspector M D Makwana carried out a raid on the plastic factory. Instead of a rave party, police found that 14 males and one woman were drinking liquor.

The police arrested all of them and also seized cars, 19 cell phones and IMFL bottles. These youths were from Rajkot and Bhavnagar districts. They told the police that because police raids have become common on farmhouses, they had decided to party in a closed industrial unit.

In another incident, Rajkot city police arrested three college students. The group led by Krishnapalsinh Vaghela allegedly stole iron scrap from construction sites. They were going to celebrate the birthday of one of the accused with the money earned from selling scrap.

Krishnapalsinh reportedly told the police that he and his friends had hired two vehicles, a Scorpio and an i-20 for Rs 4500. When the police arrested the three youths, there was 150 kgs of iron scrap in the Scorpio. The police have recovered Rs 12 lakh worth goods.

