Assam Police have busted a newly-formed militant outfit in Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Wednesday.

As per police sources, at least six militants of National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA) were arrested by the police on Wednesday, adding that Pobitra Teron, the head of the group, has been injured in a shootout with the cops.

Special DGP of Assam Police, G.P. Singh, said that seven youth from the district got together, bought three pistols, and floated a new insurgent group named National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA).

“The group has been neutralised,” he added.

The police have recovered all the pistols from the possession of the arrested youth.

