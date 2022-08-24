INDIA

Police bust newly-formed militant outfit in Assam

NewsWire
0
2

Assam Police have busted a newly-formed militant outfit in Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Wednesday.

As per police sources, at least six militants of National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA) were arrested by the police on Wednesday, adding that Pobitra Teron, the head of the group, has been injured in a shootout with the cops.

Special DGP of Assam Police, G.P. Singh, said that seven youth from the district got together, bought three pistols, and floated a new insurgent group named National Socialist Council of Karbi Anglong (NSCKA).

“The group has been neutralised,” he added.

The police have recovered all the pistols from the possession of the arrested youth.

20220824-214008

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President visits Atal Tunnel Rohtang

    Ration to O2 support, Goonj lends helping hand to the needy

    Rolls-Royce India President Kishore Jayaraman receives honorary British award

    Pen monument in Chennai to honour Karunanidhi’s contribution to Tamil literature