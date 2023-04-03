J&K Police on Monday busted a prostitution racket in a rented accommodation in Srinagar and arrested two persons who the police said were running the sex racket.

The police said the prostitution racket was busted by Srinagar Police on the basis of specific tip-offs.

The sex racket was being run by Irshad Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kadalbal Pampore, and Mohd Shafi Hajam, a resident of Karim Abad in Pulwama, and others.

“The premises was raided by the police on Monday which falls in the Bagh Mehtab area. Both the accused were arrested from spot. Four sex workers and two customers, all from Srinagar, were also detained for questioning,” the police said.

“The racket was run from a rented house owned by Altaf Hussain Afaqi. An FIR under the The Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act has been registered at the Chanpura police station. As the landlord did not do tenant verification, he will also be booked,” the police said.

