With the arrest of four men in separate operations, the Delhi Police on Friday claimed to have unearthed two ‘gay sextortion gangs’ active in south east Delhi, who used to trap victims using online dating app ‘Grindr’, an official said.

The accused were identified as Arun Kumar alias Chotu (22), Vishal Kohli (24), Rajesh Kumar (42) and Anuj alias Banda (21).

According to the police, a new modus operandi had recently come to their notice. The perpetrators create fake profiles on the ‘Grindr’ app and engage in friendly chats with their victims.

The accused entice the victims to participate in sexual activities and invite them to specific locations. Once the victims are in compromising positions, the co-accused forcefully enter the premises. They proceed to create a nude video of the victim and then threaten to share it with his friends and family members.

Due to the fear of social stigma, the victims succumb to the demands of the accused and transfer money into the accounts provided by them.

“In the first incident, the complainant informed the police that he had encountered an individual named Rahul on the social media app ‘Grindr’. Rahul enticed the victim to meet him at Vinobapuri Metro Station on April 24. Upon reaching the metro station, Rahul guided the complainant to a room located in the Sriniwaspuri area, where the trap had already been set,” said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast)

Once inside the room and engaged in conversation, two individuals abruptly stormed in and began recording a video of the complainant.

“They coerced him into removing his clothes and threatened to release the video publicly. Given that the victim was in a respected profession, he was overcome with fear and pleaded for mercy. The perpetrators demanded Rs 2 lakhs. Fearing exposure in society, the victim complied with their demands and transferred the specified amount using the ‘Phonepe’ app, utilizing the account of one of his acquaintances,” said the DCP.

During investigation, after registration of the case, the police zeroed in on two criminals Arun and Vishal in the Loni area of Ghaziabad and apprehended them from there. “Further, Rajesh Kumar was also apprehended from Shahbad Dairy area,” said the official.

In another incident, the complainant recounted an encounter with a man named Nikhil on the ‘Grindr’ dating app.

“Subsequently, they initiated communication through WhatsApp and agreed to meet for a casual hookup at Mohan Estate Metro station. Upon arriving at the designated location, the complainant was instructed to proceed to Mata Chowk, Aali Village, where Nikhil awaited him,” said Deo.

“Upon reaching the destination, three individuals wielding wooden sticks and two knives abruptly entered the room. All four assailants subjected the complainant to physical assault, coercing him into performing oral sex against his will. Moreover, they extorted Rs 33,000 from the complainant via the Paytm platform,” said the official.

“The medico-legal case of the complainant was conducted and during investigation Anuj was arrested,” said the official, adding that efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused persons.

“Investigations of both the cases are in process to unearth the entire conspiracy,” the official added.

