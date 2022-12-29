Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday that a police case has been filed against those involved in a scuffle onboard a Thai Smile Airways Bangkok-Kolkata flight.

“With regard to the scuffle between passengers onboard a Thai Smile Airways flight, a police complaint has been filed against those involved. Such behaviour is unacceptable,” Scindia said in a tweet.

The minister’s comments came soon after aviation security watchdog, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), sought a report from the concerned authorities on the in-flight brawl which took place on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight of Thai Smile Airways in Bangkok.

Taking serious cognizance of a video of the incident, which went viral on social media, BCAS sought a detailed report in the matter, sources said.

The video of the incident, which took place on December 26, showed two passengers engaged in a brawl even as the crew members and other passengers were trying to intervene.

The fight had broken out after a passenger had refused to follow safety procedures despite repeated requests by the crew members, even as the flight was readying to take off from Bangkok enroute Kolkata.

