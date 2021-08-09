Peel police have charged a 17-year-old and 19-year old from Brampton in connection with a series of retail and carjacking robberies in the Greater Toronto Area.

Police said that between July 23 and August 4, five retail robberies occurred in Brampton, including four carjackings in Brampton and three retail robberies in Toronto, Caledon and Vaughan. During all the robberies, the suspects were armed with a knife and an imitation firearm.

Search warrants were conducted at two Brampton residences, where several offence-related property items were seized, police said in a statement. Two suspects were arrested on August 5.

Sahibdeep Singh, 19, of Brampton faces multiple charges in connection with the robberies and carjackings. Singh was on a release order at the time of his arrest for separate robbery-related charges from 2020, according to police.

A 17-year-old youth from Brampton was also charged in connection with the case. Police say, he was out on charges stemming from a robbery in April. A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A.) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and, therefore, the identity of the Young Persons charged in this investigation is protected.

A third suspect who is involved in two of these robberies is still at large. He is of an unknown race and between 5’8″- 5’10” in height.

“Commercial robberies and carjackings are incredibly violent crimes which carry deep and long lasting impacts on those targeted by the accused,” said Nick Milinovich, Deputy Chief of Investigative and Emergency Services. “It is a priority for our service and community, which is now a safer place through our collective efforts to bring the two accused to justice. Together, we can ensure the third suspect is also held accountable.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact investigators from the Central Robbery Bureau at 905-453-2121 extension 3410. Information may also be left anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by visiting www.peelcrimestoppers.ca