The Police on Thursday charged baton on students of Home Economics College for blocking road from Nilkhet to Azimpur in Dhaka. The students were demonstrating demanding resumption of postponed exams.

The students at around 11:00 a.m. blocked the road raising their demands and then entered the college premises. The students said the suspension of exams has troubled many examinees who rented houses as the residential halls in Dhaka remain shut.

In view of the protest, additional police forces were deployed in front of the college to avoid any unwanted situation. But some students alleged that without any provocation the police charged baton on them.

Meanwhile, College Principal Ismat Rumina met the agitating students but she failed to pacify them.

“The students started demonstration without consulting us. They want directives from the Education Minister, said Rumina.

The police, however, denied the charges.

“We’ve asked them to file their complaints in writing,” said Sub-Inspector Firoz deployed at Lalbagh police station.

The BSS final year exams were scheduled to start from Thursday but the government on Monday decided to postponed them.

