Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Shrivastava, felicitated Constable Vikram Singh of Greater Kailash police station on Tuesday for saving lives of four persons, including an elderly couple, trapped in a fierce fire in South Delhi.

Singh rescued the couple at first floor on February 7 and carried the lady on his shoulders to take them out safely.

He was then told that two senior citizens were stranded on the terrace. He quickly reached the top and safely evacuated both the senior citizens by lifting the 85 years old lady on his shoulders, while giving support to the 91-year-old husband.

