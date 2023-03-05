SOUTH ASIAWORLD

Police claims team had gone to Imran Khan’s residence to sign notice, not to make arrest (2nd Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The Islamabad police on Sunday returned without making an arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, despite the issuance of an arrest warrant against him in the Toshakhana case, local media reported.

SSP Islamabad Police said that they had gone to Khan’s residence to sign the notice, not to make an arrest, Samaa TV reported.

The police were reportedly sent to his residence in Lahore to arrest him, Samaa TV reported.

Earlier, in a series of tweets, the Islamabad Police said the operation was being conducted with the cooperation of the Lahore police.

It stated that the PTI chief was “avoiding” the arrest, adding that the superintendent of police had “gone into Imran’s room but he was not present there”.

The SP said the arrest warrants had been served at Zaman Park, Samaa TV reported.

SP City Rana Hussain Tahir went to the room in Imran’s Zaman Park’s residence where the PTI chairman was expected to be but he was not there when the police arrived, The Express Tribune reported.

On February 28, a district and sessions court in Islamabad had issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the ousted prime minister over his continuous absence before the judge in the case.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that any attempt to arrest Khan will seriously worsen the situation.

“I want to warn this incompetent and anti-Pakistan government not to push Pakistan into further crisis and act sensibly, the workers should reach Zaman Park,” he wrote on Twitter.

20230305-145805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hazlewood again misses out as Australia retain playing XI for final...

    Pakistan detects first case of Omicron sub-variant

    Covid outbreak in China province hits aluminium production

    B’desh actress attempted rape accused, 4 others sent to police custody