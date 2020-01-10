Police commissionerates won’t help law & order: Mayawati

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday said that implementing police reforms at a few places in Uttar Pradesh will not make any difference but the government should pay attention to the overall law and order situation in the state.

She tweeted in Hindi on Monday saying: “Changing the police system in some places in Uttar Pradesh will not change anything, but taking strict legal action against criminal elements, rising above party politics, can bring about the right improvement in the state’s poor law and order, which the government must pay attention to.”

Her remarks came in the wake of appointments that were announced soon after the state Cabinet approved the police commissionerate system in two districts of the state.

Sujeet Pandey, a 1994-batch IPS officer, will be the first police commissioner of Lucknow while Alok Singh being appointed as police commissioner of Noida.

