INDIA

Police complaint against dog for tearing Andhra CM’s poster

In a bizarre incident, a police complaint has been filed against a dog for tearing a poster of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

A group of women filed a complaint with the police in Vijayawada after a video of a dog tearing the chief minister’s poster on a house wall went viral on social media.

Dasari Udayasree, said to be a worker of opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), sarcastically lodged the complaint with the police. She, along with some other women, demanded that action be taken against the dog and those behind it for insulting the chief minister.

She told local television channels that they have huge respect for Jagan Mohan Reddy whose party won 151 Assembly seats. She said a dog insulting such a leader has hurt six crore people of the state.

“We have requested the police to arrest the dog and those behind the dog who insulted our beloved chief minister,” she said.

Earlier, the video of a dog tearing a sticker with Jagan Mohan Reddy’s photo on it had gone viral. The sticker with slogan Jagananna Maa Bhavishyathu (Jagan anna our future) was pasted on a house as part of the ongoing state-wide survey by the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Several TDP supporters uploaded the video through their social accounts.

