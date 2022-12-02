INDIA

Police complaint against ‘unknown persons’ over anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU campus walls

NewsWire
0
0

In view of anti-Brahmins slogans on the walls of the JNU campus by students threatening the community, a Delhi-based advocate has filed a complaint with the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West).

The complainant has requested the police to file an FIR against the “unknown persons” under Sections 153A & B, 505, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the social activist and Supreme Court advocate Vineet Jindal, on Thursday, casteist slogans against the ‘Baniya’ and ‘Brahmin’ were written on the walls of the School of International Studies-II building on the university campus.

The slogans on the wall of the chambers of several Brahmin professors, including Nalin Kumar Mohapatra, Raj Yadav, Pravesh Kumar, and Vandana Mishra read, “Brahmin-Baniya, we are coming for you, we will avenge you, Brahmins leave the campus, Brahmins leave India, now there will be blood, go back to Shakha”.

Advocate Jindal said that the slogans are not limited to targeting Brahmin students and teachers but also threaten to kill them. Meanwhile, the university authorities have issued a statement condemning the incident and blaming “unknown elements” behind the defacement of the campus.

An inquiry into the incident has also been ordered. “While the Left-Liberal gang intimidates every dissenting voice, they appeal to elect EC representatives that ‘can assert the values of mutual respect and civility, & equal & just treatment of all.” ‘civility’ & ‘mutual respect’. Highly deplorable act of vandalism!,” the JNU Teachers’ Forum tweeted.

20221202-121203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Muted response to RCAP bid process, only five companies submit bid

    Media must confine to honest journalism, shouldn’t expand business interests: CJI

    Five ideas that can help protect India’s elephant population

    K’taka police convince Mysuru gang rape victim to record statement