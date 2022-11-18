INDIA

Police complaint lodged after attack on BJP MP’s house in Hyderabad

BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind’s mother on Friday lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad police regarding an attack on his residence by the workers of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

D. Vijayalakshmi, who was at home at the time of the attack, lodged the complaint with Banjara Hills police station.

Her lawyer and manager submitted the complaint to police officers.

She stated in the complaint that about 50 TRS men broke open the gate to barge into the house illegally and attack with sticks and stones.

A housemaid and a security guard were injured in the attack.

She said the attackers broke window panes of Benz car parked at the house.

The complainant sought action against those involved in the attack.

Protesting against some personal remarks made by the Nizamabad MP against Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his daughter and party MLC K. Kavitha, TRS workers attacked his house.

They smashed window panes and ransacked the furniture.

They also raised slogans against Arvind and burnt his effigy.

20221118-201802

