Peel police are seeking assistance from the community in locating a missing elderly woman from Brampton.

Pasho Bassi, 81, was last seen on Sunday, June 26 at approximately 8:00 p.m., at her residence near Cottrelle Bv and McVean Drive in Brampton.

Bassi is described as South Asian, 5’2”, 110 pounds, thin build, with white and shoulder-length hair in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a brown t-shirt with an Air Canada logo. Pasho walks with a cane, which is silver and brown.

Investigators and family members are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Pasho Bassi is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 extension 2133. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca .