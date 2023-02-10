York police are seeking witnesses and information after a suspicious incident occurred in Vaughan.

On February 9 at approximately 3:15 pm, officers responded to an injured person call in the area of Nashville Road and Highway 50. A witness reported that an older woman appeared to be having breathing issues and may have been in a medical distress. The witness then saw her with three or four people who led her into a vehicle. The witness felt concerned, as he believed she may have been resisting getting into the vehicle.

The woman was described as east Indian, middle aged to elderly, with white hair, wearing black pants, a black jacket and white running shoes.

If this woman has been a victim of a crime, she has not yet come forward to report the incident, police said. Officers would like to speak with this woman and the parties in the vehicle, as well as any witnesses to determine if an offence has taken place.

The investigation is ongoing and officers are appealing to anyone who witnessed or was involved in the incident to please come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #4 Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7441, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.